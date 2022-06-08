Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.71 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
