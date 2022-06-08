Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.71 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

