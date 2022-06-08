IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($20.36).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.94) to GBX 1,750 ($21.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.06) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.69) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,404 ($17.59). 303,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($23.53). The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,323.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,513.90.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($676,241.43).

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.