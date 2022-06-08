Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.20

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $32.39. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

