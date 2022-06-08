Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 3,676 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

