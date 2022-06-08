Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,557,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,700,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

