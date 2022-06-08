Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
