Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 21,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,444. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

