Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 656.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,361 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $81,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. 49,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.92.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,296 shares of company stock valued at $11,343,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.