International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
About International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Monetary Systems (ITNM)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.