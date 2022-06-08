iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,863. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

