ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.43).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.17) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 70.22 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
