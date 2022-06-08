ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.43).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.17) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 70.22 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($149,650.00). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,190.56).

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.