JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.70

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.92) to €16.90 ($18.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

