Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.63.

Shares of RH opened at $306.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.55. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.