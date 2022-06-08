J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $351.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.30 million. J&J Snack Foods reported sales of $324.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $257,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

