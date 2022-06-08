Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.82

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

KRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

