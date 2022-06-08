King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.