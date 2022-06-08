Klever Reaches Market Cap of $70.87 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $660,189.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

