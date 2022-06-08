Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,264.22

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $12,264.22 and $51.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

