Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHTRF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Knight Equity dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

