Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. Kubota has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

