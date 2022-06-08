KUN (KUN) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,210.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $13.69 or 0.00045409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $27,381.60 and $3,210.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00419017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029801 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

