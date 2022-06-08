Kusama Price Tops $66.84 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $66.84 or 0.00220178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $566.14 million and approximately $64.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029973 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

