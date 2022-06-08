LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,391. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,008 shares of company stock worth $471,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after acquiring an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $48,999,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

