Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) versus Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Head to Head Comparison

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and Li Ning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus price target of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Li Ning.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Li Ning shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Ning has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Li Ning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Li Ning $3.50 billion 6.30 $621.69 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Li Ning beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Li Ning (Get Rating)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton under the Kason brand name. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 7,137 conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. Li Ning Company Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

