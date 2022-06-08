Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $170.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,531. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

