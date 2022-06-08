Lisk Machine Learning 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00228138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00431379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029729 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

