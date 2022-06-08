Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $390.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76), with a volume of 10700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.76).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 40,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £121,200 ($151,879.70).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

