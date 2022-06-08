LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 335 ($4.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.