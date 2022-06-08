Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

