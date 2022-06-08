Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 80,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

