Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

