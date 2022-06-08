Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The company had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

