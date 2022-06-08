Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $529.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

