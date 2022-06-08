Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.6% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average of $251.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

