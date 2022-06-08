Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,208. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

