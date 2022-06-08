Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.