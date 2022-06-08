Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.30

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and traded as high as $57.13. Metro shares last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 303 shares.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

