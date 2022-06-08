MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $8,537.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,078.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.61 or 0.05909928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00207869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00588662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00608829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00070172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004275 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.