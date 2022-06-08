Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.67.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.