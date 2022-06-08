Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $23,675.84 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00232549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029920 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.