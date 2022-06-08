Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MDV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. Modiv has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $192,444.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

