MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,468. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.73. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.24.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

