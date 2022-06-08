MONK 1-Day Volume Tops $47,053.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $47,053.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

