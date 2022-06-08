Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,129,004.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.73.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

