MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.74. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($43.01) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

