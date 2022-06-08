Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. 433,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

