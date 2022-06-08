My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,237,222 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

