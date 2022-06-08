Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 6.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. 38,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

MYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 253,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myomo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

