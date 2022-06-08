Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

