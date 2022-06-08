Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.20

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.20 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 311162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

