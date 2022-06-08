Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.20

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.20 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 311162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.
NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
