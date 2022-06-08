Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $601.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

