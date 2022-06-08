Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.00.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,172 shares of company stock worth $4,658,312. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

